Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Director Sells $330,345.76 in Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total value of $330,345.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,484,058 shares in the company, valued at $95,603,016.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Procore Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Procore Technologies stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 775,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,753. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.43 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.80 and a 1-year high of $68.68.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $213.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.24 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 19.75% and a negative net margin of 36.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Procore Technologies

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in Procore Technologies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Procore Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Procore Technologies by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Procore Technologies by 59.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Procore Technologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PCOR. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Procore Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Procore Technologies from $86.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Monday, April 17th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Procore Technologies from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Procore Technologies from $79.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.21.

About Procore Technologies

(Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.