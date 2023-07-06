ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.60

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC – Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.60 and last traded at $11.05, with a volume of 464226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.30.

ProFrac Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.33.

Get ProFrac alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in ProFrac by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in ProFrac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in ProFrac by 40,310.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in ProFrac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in ProFrac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

About ProFrac

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProFrac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProFrac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.