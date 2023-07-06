Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Short Interest Down 22.5% in June

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,620,000 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the May 31st total of 12,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.
Prologis Trading Down 2.1 %
PLD stock traded down $2.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $121.41. 457,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,051,459. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $112.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.97. Prologis has a one year low of $98.03 and a one year high of $138.86.
Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 41.06%. The business’s revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Prologis will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Prologis Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of Prologis
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLD. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 4,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLD shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Mizuho started coverage on Prologis in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.50.
Prologis Company Profile
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.
