Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Short Interest Down 22.5% in June

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,620,000 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the May 31st total of 12,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Prologis Trading Down 2.1 %

PLD stock traded down $2.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $121.41. 457,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,051,459. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $112.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.97. Prologis has a one year low of $98.03 and a one year high of $138.86.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 41.06%. The business’s revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Prologis will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Prologis

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLD. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 4,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLD shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Mizuho started coverage on Prologis in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.50.

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.