Prom Price Tops $3.98 on Major Exchanges (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 6th. One Prom token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.98 or 0.00012760 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Prom has a total market capitalization of $72.63 million and $2.97 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Prom has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004456 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00017108 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00019552 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000080 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00013919 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,177.18 or 0.99961092 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 3.93267735 USD and is down -4.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $3,004,391.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

