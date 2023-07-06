Prom Trading 2.9% Lower This Week (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. Prom has a total market cap of $69.87 million and approximately $1.88 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Prom has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. One Prom token can currently be bought for about $3.83 or 0.00012713 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004461 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017422 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00019515 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000083 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00014107 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,119.63 or 1.00016232 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom (PROM) is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. The official website for Prom is prom.io.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 3.93267735 USD and is down -4.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $3,004,391.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

