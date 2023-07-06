ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Shares Up 1.2%

Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) shot up 1.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.06 and last traded at $14.05. 2,681,789 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 27,100,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.89.

ProShares Short S&P500 Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.14.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Short S&P500

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SH. Prostatis Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,697,000. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,580,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,989,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,054,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 12,439.3% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,754,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740,012 shares during the period.

About ProShares Short S&P500

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.