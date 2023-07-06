ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Purchased by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 173,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $15,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS NOBL opened at $93.76 on Thursday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.26.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

