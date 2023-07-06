ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $41.25

Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQFree Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $41.25, but opened at $39.97. ProShares UltraPro QQQ shares last traded at $39.66, with a volume of 21,509,181 shares traded.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Down 4.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.18.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1276 per share. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro QQQ

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TQQQ. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

