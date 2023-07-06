ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $41.25

Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $41.25, but opened at $39.97. ProShares UltraPro QQQ shares last traded at $39.66, with a volume of 21,509,181 shares traded.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Down 4.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.18.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1276 per share. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro QQQ

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TQQQ. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

