ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $41.25

Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $41.25, but opened at $39.97. ProShares UltraPro QQQ shares last traded at $39.66, with a volume of 21,509,181 shares traded.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.18.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1276 per share. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st.
Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.
