ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW) Shares Gap Up to $24.12

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW – Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.12, but opened at $24.71. ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 shares last traded at $24.88, with a volume of 1,198,541 shares traded.

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 Stock Up 4.3 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SDOW. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 140.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 239,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,442,000 after purchasing an additional 139,593 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 in the fourth quarter worth $2,453,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 211,470.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 78,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 78,244 shares in the last quarter. XR Securities LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 during the first quarter valued at about $1,607,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 during the fourth quarter valued at about $647,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 Company Profile

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to three times (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (the Index). The Index is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The Index includes 30 large-cap, United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

