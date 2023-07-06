ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Shares Up 2.3%

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.14 and last traded at $35.12. 1,190,488 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 6,590,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.32.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Trading Up 2.3 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort S&P500

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 125.9% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the first quarter valued at $553,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the first quarter valued at $6,207,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the first quarter valued at $665,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the first quarter valued at about $3,586,000.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

