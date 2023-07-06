Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $65.00. The company traded as low as $54.73 and last traded at $55.02, with a volume of 53516 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.10.

PB has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Prosperity Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prosperity Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.10.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director L. Jack Lord acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.04 per share, with a total value of $310,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,298,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $620,011,000 after acquiring an additional 40,530 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,642,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $531,682,000 after acquiring an additional 290,029 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,970,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $494,608,000 after acquiring an additional 678,843 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,753,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $353,976,000 after acquiring an additional 56,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,674,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,382,000 after buying an additional 69,878 shares during the period. 77.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.73.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $365.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.02 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 39.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 38.13%.

About Prosperity Bancshares

(Free Report)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.