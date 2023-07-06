Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by Mendota Financial Group LLC

Mendota Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Qorvo by 106.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 17,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $1,548,125.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 190,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,240,877.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 17,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $1,548,125.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 190,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,240,877.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,589,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,585 shares of company stock worth $3,309,703. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Qorvo Stock Down 0.9 %

Qorvo stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $96.72. 468,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,272,487. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.38 and a 52-week high of $114.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.65. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.08, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.21.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.13. Qorvo had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $632.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on QRVO. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Summit Insights raised shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.41.

Qorvo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc supplies semiconductor solutions for consumer electronics, smart home/IoT, automotive, EVs, battery-powered appliances, network infrastructure, healthcare, and aerospace/defense markets in the United States, China, other Asian countries, Taiwan, and Europe. The company combines product and technology leadership, systems-level expertise, and global manufacturing scale to solve its customers' technical challenges.

Featured Articles

