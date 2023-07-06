QUASA 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $178.33 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 6th. Over the last week, QUASA has traded 19.1% lower against the dollar. QUASA has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and $178.33 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUASA token can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004495 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00017377 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00019486 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000081 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00014068 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,732.90 or 1.00019956 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000077 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00111406 USD and is down -18.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $178.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.