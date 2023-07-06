QUASA (QUA) Price Reaches $0.0014

QUASA (QUA) traded up 23.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. During the last week, QUASA has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One QUASA token can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QUASA has a market cap of $1.40 million and approximately $176.29 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004546 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017473 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00019453 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000083 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00014191 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,029.22 or 0.99989511 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000077 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00111406 USD and is down -18.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $178.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

