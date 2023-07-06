Radix (XRD) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $446.25 Million

Radix (XRD) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. Radix has a total market capitalization of $446.25 million and approximately $3.40 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Radix has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Radix coin can currently be bought for about $0.0573 or 0.00000190 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Radix Profile

Radix was first traded on July 28th, 2021. Radix’s total supply is 12,606,709,304 coins and its circulating supply is 7,788,058,025 coins. Radix’s official message board is www.radixdlt.com/blog. Radix’s official website is www.radixdlt.com. Radix’s official Twitter account is @radixdlt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Radix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RADIX token (XRD) is the native token of the Radix Public Network, used for staking to secure the network through Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and paying for transaction fees. XRD holders can vote on validator nodes by delegating tokens to them and earn network emission rewards. The top 100 validators with the most delegated stake are selected as the validator set, but this limit is expected to be removed in the future. Transaction fees are paid in XRD, and 100% of the fees are burnt by the Radix Protocol to prevent spam transactions across the network.”

