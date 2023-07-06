Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. Boosts Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF)

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF – Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,060 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF makes up 2.3% of Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.97% of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF worth $7,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GMF traded down $1.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $97.89. 2,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,104. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $83.13 and a 52 week high of $107.51. The company has a market cap of $357.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.76.

About SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.