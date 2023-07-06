Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. Has $45.44 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 615,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,886 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 14.6% of Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $45,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 33,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Strategies Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

BND traded down $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,429,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,977,461. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.30. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $69.09 and a 12 month high of $77.18.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.1844 dividend. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

