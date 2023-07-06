Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 120 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stephens raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,970.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,743.00 to $1,910.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,066.93.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 1.2 %

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,138.00, for a total value of $2,321,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,915,886. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,058.13, for a total value of $2,218,664.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,051,161.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,138.00, for a total transaction of $2,321,868.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,915,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,409 shares of company stock valued at $25,292,284 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMG traded down $25.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2,095.07. The stock had a trading volume of 54,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,892. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,233.61 and a twelve month high of $2,147.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,063.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,753.81. The company has a market capitalization of $57.80 billion, a PE ratio of 57.36, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.89 by $1.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Recommended Stories

