Raymond James Upgrades First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) to Outperform

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) was upgraded by Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FHN. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of First Horizon from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. TheStreet cut shares of First Horizon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.90.

Get First Horizon alerts:

First Horizon Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of FHN opened at $11.69 on Thursday. First Horizon has a 52-week low of $8.99 and a 52-week high of $24.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 24.76%. The business had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that First Horizon will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Horizon news, Director Colin V. Reed purchased 25,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $250,374.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 187,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,788.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Colin V. Reed bought 25,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $250,374.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 187,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,788.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Fenstermaker bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.62 per share, for a total transaction of $116,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 256,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,345.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 42,036 shares of company stock worth $436,725 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Horizon

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FHN. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 15.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 22.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 10.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 310,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,507,000 after acquiring an additional 30,189 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 2.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 3,619.3% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,003,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,563,000 after acquiring an additional 976,149 shares during the period. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Horizon Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.