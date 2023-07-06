Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Synovus Financial (SNV)

Synovus Financial (NYSE: SNV) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/4/2023 – Synovus Financial was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/29/2023 – Synovus Financial had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $37.00.

6/29/2023 – Synovus Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $35.00 to $34.00.

6/26/2023 – Synovus Financial was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/5/2023 – Synovus Financial was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/18/2023 – Synovus Financial is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

SNV traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.85. 464,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,634,960. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.10 and its 200 day moving average is $33.86. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $25.19 and a 52 week high of $44.91.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $613.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Synovus Financial

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 29.46%.

In related news, EVP Daniel Zachary Bishop acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.96 per share, with a total value of $27,960.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,846.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Diana M. Murphy bought 3,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.44 per share, for a total transaction of $99,811.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,921.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel Zachary Bishop bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.96 per share, with a total value of $27,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,846.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 11,375 shares of company stock valued at $309,411 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Synovus Financial

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 8,691.3% in the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 9,995 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 495,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Welch Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 63,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 65,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 7,799 shares during the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

