Regal Wealth Group Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 50.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,006 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 36,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 301,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,532,000 after purchasing an additional 13,796 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 131,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,837,000 after purchasing an additional 23,149 shares during the period. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $220.27 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $221.42.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.