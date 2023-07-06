Request (REQ) One Day Volume Hits $2.16 Million

Request (REQ) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. One Request token can currently be purchased for $0.0789 or 0.00000260 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Request has traded up 4.6% against the dollar. Request has a market cap of $78.86 million and approximately $2.16 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004543 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017333 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00019390 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000082 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00014137 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,271.18 or 0.99970145 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000077 BTC.

About Request

Request is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,755,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, "Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,755,995.5059617 with 999,755,994.6659616 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.07783649 USD and is down -2.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $1,383,430.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/."

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

