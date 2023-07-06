ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RMD. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in ResMed by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ResMed by 3,940.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in ResMed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed Price Performance

NYSE:RMD opened at $216.44 on Thursday. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $202.04 and a 12 month high of $247.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $221.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.48.

ResMed Announces Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 25.82%. ResMed’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 29.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on RMD. Mizuho assumed coverage on ResMed in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.43.

Insider Transactions at ResMed

In other ResMed news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total value of $119,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,040,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ResMed news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total transaction of $119,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,040,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.05, for a total transaction of $795,003.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,020,887.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,976 shares of company stock worth $7,010,245. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ResMed Profile

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.