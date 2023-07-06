Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECL. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,915,000. Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,329,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 152.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,292,000 after buying an additional 71,587 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 5.2% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after buying an additional 5,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,487,000.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TECL opened at $52.65 on Thursday. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares has a 52-week low of $18.09 and a 52-week high of $56.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 3.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.67.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Profile

The Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Technology Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap technology companies. TECL was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

