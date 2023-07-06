Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Retractable Technologies from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th.

Retractable Technologies Stock Down 1.8 %

RVP opened at $1.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.23 million, a PE ratio of -22.20 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average of $1.65. Retractable Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.60 and a quick ratio of 6.46.

Institutional Trading of Retractable Technologies

Retractable Technologies ( NYSE:RVP Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.00 million for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.39%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Retractable Technologies by 29.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Retractable Technologies by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 304,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Retractable Technologies by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,718 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Retractable Technologies by 26.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Retractable Technologies by 5.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 7,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

Retractable Technologies Company Profile

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

