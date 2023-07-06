Reviewing Pioneer Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:POGS) & Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA)

Pioneer Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:POGS – Free Report) and Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Pioneer Oil and Gas and Coterra Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pioneer Oil and Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A Coterra Energy 0 15 5 0 2.25

Coterra Energy has a consensus price target of $29.88, suggesting a potential upside of 20.37%. Given Coterra Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Coterra Energy is more favorable than Pioneer Oil and Gas.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Oil and Gas N/A N/A N/A Coterra Energy 45.19% 29.48% 18.20%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Pioneer Oil and Gas and Coterra Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

92.6% of Coterra Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Coterra Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pioneer Oil and Gas and Coterra Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Oil and Gas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Coterra Energy $9.05 billion 2.08 $4.07 billion $5.24 4.74

Coterra Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Pioneer Oil and Gas.

Volatility & Risk

Pioneer Oil and Gas has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coterra Energy has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Coterra Energy beats Pioneer Oil and Gas on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pioneer Oil and Gas

(Free Report)

Pioneer Oil and Gas engages in acquiring, developing, producing, and selling oil and gas properties to companies located in the continental United States. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in South Jordan, Utah.

About Coterra Energy

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania. It also holds Permian Basin properties with approximately 307,000 net acres; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma. In addition, the company operates natural gas and saltwater disposal gathering systems in Texas. It sells its natural gas to industrial customers, local distribution companies, oil and gas marketers, major energy companies, pipeline companies, and power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

