Revival Gold (CVE:RVG) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Revival Gold Inc. (CVE:RVG – Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.48. Approximately 6,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 84,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

Revival Gold Trading Up 2.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$49.79 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.37.

Revival Gold (CVE:RVG – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Revival Gold Inc. will post -0.0309677 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Revival Gold

Revival Gold Inc operates as a gold mineral exploration and development company in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Beartrack-Arnett Gold Project located in Lemhi County, Idaho; and 51% interest in the Diamond Mountain Phosphate Project located in Uintah County, Utah. The company was formerly known as Strata Minerals Inc and changed its name to Revival Gold Inc in July 2017.

