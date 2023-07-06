RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
RF Industries stock opened at $4.02 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.65. RF Industries has a 12 month low of $3.78 and a 12 month high of $7.42. The company has a market cap of $41.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
In other RF Industries news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.19 per share, for a total transaction of $41,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 626,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,623,149.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.
