RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

RF Industries Price Performance

RF Industries stock opened at $4.02 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.65. RF Industries has a 12 month low of $3.78 and a 12 month high of $7.42. The company has a market cap of $41.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Insider Activity at RF Industries

In other RF Industries news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.19 per share, for a total transaction of $41,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 626,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,623,149.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of RF Industries

RF Industries Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in RF Industries by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of RF Industries by 10.3% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in RF Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in RF Industries by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,017,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 420,000 shares during the period. 33.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

