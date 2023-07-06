Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

SDY stock traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $120.22. 143,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,782. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $110.55 and a 1-year high of $132.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.07.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

