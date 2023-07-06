Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 8,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 26,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 8,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 58,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $1.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $159.64. 366,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,102,731. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $157.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.86. The firm has a market cap of $67.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $132.64 and a 12-month high of $162.79.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

