Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Has $673,000 Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,598 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Intel by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,279,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,645,797,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129,574 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,216,762 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,169,431,000 after purchasing an additional 816,749 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Intel by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,409,835,000 after buying an additional 12,241,200 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 100,953.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,351,468,000 after acquiring an additional 51,083,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $1,092,939,000. Institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Barclays increased their target price on Intel from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.65.

INTC traded down $0.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.60. The stock had a trading volume of 8,574,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,174,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.50 and a 200-day moving average of $29.70. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $40.73. The stock has a market cap of $131.80 billion, a PE ratio of -46.85 and a beta of 0.87.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

