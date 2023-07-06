RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Receives $47.17 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.17.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RNG shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of RingCentral in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RingCentral Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $32.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -4.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 49.47 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.64 and its 200-day moving average is $33.40. RingCentral has a 52 week low of $25.32 and a 52 week high of $61.00.

Insider Activity

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $533.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.66 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that RingCentral will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 10,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total transaction of $369,632.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,605.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 59,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total transaction of $2,029,211.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 507,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,356,384. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 10,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total transaction of $369,632.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,492 shares in the company, valued at $4,213,605.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,276 shares of company stock valued at $3,231,069 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RingCentral

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in RingCentral by 510.3% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,714,543 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,595 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in RingCentral by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,602,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,144,000 after purchasing an additional 940,926 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,316,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,952,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 1st quarter worth $83,500,000. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RingCentral

(Free Report

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.