Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Purchased by D Orazio & Associates Inc.

D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,776 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,499 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,731 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 15,118 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,323 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.44% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $64.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.64. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $50.92 and a 52 week high of $80.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rio Tinto Group Profile

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. CLSA raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,360.50.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

