Riverbridge Partners LLC Acquires 1,619 Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned 0.09% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 252,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 53,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 13,692 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 565,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 34,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Performance

Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock opened at $18.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $19.83. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.34.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The company had revenue of $96.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.12 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 35.51%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.1%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TSLX shares. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.86.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

