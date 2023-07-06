Riverbridge Partners LLC Buys 3,666 Shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD)

Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 88,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHD. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 382,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 124,850 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 413,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 81,745 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 712.6% in the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 92,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 81,377 shares during the period. Melfa Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 86,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 28,252 shares during the period.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Price Performance

Shares of PHD stock opened at $8.70 on Thursday. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.30 and a 1 year high of $9.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.78.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Announces Dividend

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

