Riverbridge Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Riverbridge Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 45.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,658 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 109,740.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,984,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,230,871,000 after purchasing an additional 84,907,111 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,343,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $717,152,000 after purchasing an additional 281,039 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,390,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,215,000 after purchasing an additional 31,600 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,200,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,458,000 after purchasing an additional 139,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 890,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,055,000 after purchasing an additional 7,599 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWO opened at $239.69 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $231.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.19. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $201.72 and a 12-month high of $248.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

