Riverbridge Partners LLC Raises Position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,486 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,115,257 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,781,000 after purchasing an additional 466,583 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,764,133 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,548,000 after purchasing an additional 260,836 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the first quarter valued at about $3,924,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 666,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,219,000 after purchasing an additional 158,047 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $1,990,000.

Shares of BBN opened at $16.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.41. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 12-month low of $15.76 and a 12-month high of $20.32.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0929 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

