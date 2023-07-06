Riverbridge Partners LLC Sells 355 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Riverbridge Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,409,138,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,457,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,780,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,394 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Linde by 450.3% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,141,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $698,566,000 after buying an additional 1,752,456 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Linde by 183.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,411,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $847,130,000 after buying an additional 1,562,194 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Linde by 88,779.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 867,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,949,000 after buying an additional 866,487 shares during the period. 80.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.13.

Insider Activity at Linde

Linde Price Performance

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total transaction of $16,870,806.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,624,655.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total value of $814,017.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,881,847.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total transaction of $16,870,806.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at $137,624,655.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 64,117 shares of company stock valued at $23,861,511 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $367.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.07 billion, a PE ratio of 40.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.84. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $383.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $366.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $348.81.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.60%.

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.