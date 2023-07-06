Riverbridge Partners LLC Sells 53,831 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Riverbridge Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 74.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,831 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VXF. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 168.1% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 167.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $148.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $123.74 and a 12-month high of $155.91.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

