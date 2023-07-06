RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1021 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.9% per year over the last three years.

OPP traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.36. 57,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,147. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $12.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $1,060,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 541.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 60,519 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 238,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 59,225 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $449,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 329,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 43,728 shares during the period.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

