RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1021 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.9% per year over the last three years.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Stock Down 1.5 %
OPP traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.36. 57,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,147. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $12.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.56.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Company Profile
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund
- Order From U.S. Army Fuels Surge In Enovix Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Mullen Automotive
- Could Meta Be Risking Another Sell Off With Its New “Threads”?
- 2 Must-Have Specialized ETFs for the Long-Term Investor
- Inspire Medical Up 15% After Breakout, Analysts Say It’s A Buy
Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.