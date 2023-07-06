RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKFL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKFL – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the May 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

RocketFuel Blockchain Trading Up 9.4 %

RocketFuel Blockchain stock opened at $0.23 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.12. RocketFuel Blockchain has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.33.

RocketFuel Blockchain (OTCMKTS:RKFL – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. RocketFuel Blockchain had a negative return on equity of 322.79% and a negative net margin of 4,533.66%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

RocketFuel Blockchain Company Profile

RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc provides payment and check-out systems for shoppers on e-commerce sites using cryptocurrencies and direct bank transfers. The company has a strategic partnership with ACI Worldwide, Inc to offer the cryptocurrency payment solution available to customers through ACI portals.

