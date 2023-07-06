Rockland Trust Co. Acquires 2,734 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 117,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $10,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,082,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,033,135,000 after purchasing an additional 608,736 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,227,354,000 after buying an additional 54,365,954 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,667,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,879,390,000 after buying an additional 302,077 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,136,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621,089 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,698,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,027,710,000 after purchasing an additional 50,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Emerson Electric stock traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $87.70. The stock had a trading volume of 558,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,398,717. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.67. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $99.65.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $4,367,568.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 888 restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.39.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.