Rockland Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 137,548 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Walmart comprises about 1.3% of Rockland Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $20,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,210,753,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.91.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

Walmart Price Performance

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $660,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 286,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,279,167. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $90,012.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,255,856 shares in the company, valued at $36,793,283,517.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $660,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 286,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,279,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,200,139 shares of company stock valued at $1,419,830,991. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $157.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 861,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,153,345. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.06 and a 52 week high of $159.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.66 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.88.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.