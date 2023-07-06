Rockland Trust Co. Buys 6,259 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,259 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Southern were worth $9,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Southern by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of Southern stock traded down $0.82 on Thursday, hitting $70.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 879,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,215,972. The company has a market capitalization of $77.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $80.57.

Southern Increases Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Southern news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 9,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $712,109.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,008.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,516,356.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 9,491 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $712,109.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,008.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 205,678 shares of company stock worth $14,888,271. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.07.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

