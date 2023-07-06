Rockland Trust Co. Cuts Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Rockland Trust Co. decreased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 99,619 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 36,697 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $12,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in NIKE by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,245,370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,608,491,000 after purchasing an additional 682,827 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in NIKE by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after buying an additional 6,410,744 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,362,086 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,612,331,000 after acquiring an additional 133,973 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,334,239 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,028,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 139,649.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,967,325,000 after purchasing an additional 16,801,276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at $4,490,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total transaction of $13,294,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,355,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,870,569.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,492 shares of company stock valued at $14,320,215 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NIKE Trading Down 2.7 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on NIKE from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on NIKE from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.13.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $2.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $104.18. 3,294,865 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,907,030. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.22. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $131.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

