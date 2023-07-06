Rockland Trust Co. Decreases Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Rockland Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,907 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $3,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,812,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,707,000 after purchasing an additional 321,099 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,756,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,404,000 after purchasing an additional 564,889 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 92,736.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,770,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,334,000 after purchasing an additional 5,764,492 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,302,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,789,000 after purchasing an additional 90,325 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,212,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,366,000 after acquiring an additional 299,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Down 1.6 %

MKC stock traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $85.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,527. The company has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.58. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $70.60 and a 12 month high of $94.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.39 and its 200-day moving average is $82.61.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 60.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Bank of America upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Sunday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $3,592,338.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,365,301.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

(Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.