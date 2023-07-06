Rockland Trust Co. Has $13.92 Million Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $13,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Chubb by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

NYSE:CB traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $191.20. The stock had a trading volume of 323,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,460. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $173.78 and a one year high of $231.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.65.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, June 12th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Barclays raised their target price on Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Chubb from $241.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.46.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

