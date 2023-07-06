Rockland Trust Co. Raises Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 14.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $7,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 76.4% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on SPGI. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.00.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

S&P Global Trading Down 1.5 %

In related news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $780,651.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,759.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total value of $780,651.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,759.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total value of $2,692,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,786,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,641 shares of company stock valued at $6,026,305. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded down $6.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $393.42. 280,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,262,432. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.26, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $374.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $357.80. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.32 and a twelve month high of $405.65.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.35%.

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.