Rockland Trust Co. Raises Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $13,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 8,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ROP traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $474.48. The stock had a trading volume of 77,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $356.21 and a 1 year high of $482.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $458.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $442.34. The firm has a market cap of $50.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.48% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.6825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total value of $137,157.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,294,126.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total transaction of $112,537.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,903 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,235.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total transaction of $137,157.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,294,126.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Roper Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $490.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $528.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $518.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $476.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $500.58.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.