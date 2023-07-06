Rockland Trust Co. Sells 155 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Rockland Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $9,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.8% during the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 7.6% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Securities boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $410.00 to $458.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $440.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $485.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $478.00 to $507.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $437.90.

Insider Activity

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.3 %

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total value of $89,658,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,908,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,608,622,608.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total value of $89,658,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,908,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,608,622,608.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 970,965 shares of company stock worth $423,725,107 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $1.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $464.29. 559,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,075,701. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.74 billion, a PE ratio of 74.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.38. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $296.32 and a 1-year high of $469.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $439.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $379.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

